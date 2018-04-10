ORPD: 3 arrested after alleged robbery

Three people were arrested in Oak Ridge on Monday evening after an alleged robbery at a house on East Tennessee Avenue.

Oak Ridge Police say that at around 5 pm Monday, two men identified as 37-year-old Joshua Young of Oak Ridge and 27-year-old Benjamin Davis of Powell, allegedly forced their way into the victim’s home and told the victim that a friend of his had sold Davis a game system he says did not work and informed the victim that he either wanted his money back or he would take something of equal value. The victim told officers that Young and Davis forced him to sit on his couch while they stole a tablet and an undetermined amount of cash before leaving the home.

The victim said he saw the two get into a car driven by a woman later identified as 27-year-old Hannah Phillips of Oliver Springs.

The three suspects were located a short time later at the Staples store at Main Street Oak Ridge, allegedly trying to return the stolen laptop.

Phillips was arrested on several outstanding warrants out of Anderson County and will also likely face a new charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. As of Tuesday morning, she was in custody at the Anderson County Jail on bonds totaling $111,000.

Davis was also taken into custody on an outstanding Anderson County warrant, bond for which has been set at $5000, and will also face a robbery charge in connection to Monday’s incident. His bond on that charge has not been set, according to jail intake records.

Young is also facing a robbery charge, and as of Tuesday morning, he remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail. Like in Davis’s case, his bond on that charge had not been set either.

There were no reports of any injuries in Monday’s alleged robbery.