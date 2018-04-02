Home / Community Bulletin Board / ORCBA to present ‘Into the Woods’ twice on Saturday

The Oak Ridge Civic Ballet Association will present an original ballet inspired by “Into the Woods” on Saturday, April 7, at the Oak Ridge High School Performing Arts Center.

“Into the Woods” offers a unique take on some of your favorite fairy tales.

Organizers say that the “dancers are excited to bring the stories of Cinderella, Rapunzel, Red Riding Hood, and more to life in this entertaining ballet.”

Tickets for “Into the Woods” are on sale now at www.orcba.org or tickets may be purchased at Mott’s Floral Design on Tulane Avenue.

Feature shows at the Oak Ridge High School Performing Arts Center are Saturday, April 7, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets for these shows are $10 for adults and $5 for anyone under the age of 18.

Prior to the early performance on Saturday, children age five and up are invited to the “Fairy Tale Brunch” at 12 noon to 1:30 pm.

“Make memories with some of your favorite fairy tale characters, enjoy crafts, delicious food, and much more for only $20 per child,” a press release said. Tickets for the Fairy Tale Brunch also include entry to the 2 pm. matinee performance of “Into the Woods.”

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.orcba.org.

