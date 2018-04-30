OR holding car seat checkpoint May 12th; Clinton FD holding one Tuesday

The Oak Ridge Police and Fire Departments and East Tennessee Children’s Hospital are hosting a child passenger seat checkpoint on Saturday, May 12, 2018. The event is free and open to the public.

The checkpoint will be held at Oak Ridge Fire Department Station #2, located at 609 Oak Ridge Turnpike (near Home Depot). Parents and caregivers are invited to stop by anytime between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. with no need to pre-register.

During the event, child car seats will be checked for any manufacturer recalls and be examined for proper installation by certified technicians. Crews will also distribute educational materials about car seats.

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital advises anyone planning to attend a car seat inspection to be sure to bring your car seat instruction booklet and vehicle owner’s manual. Also, to make the process more efficient, please install your child restraint seat to the best of your ability before attending the inspection.

Additional car seat checkpoints will be scheduled throughout 2018. For more information, contact the Oak Ridge Police Department at (865) 425-3504 or the Oak Ridge Fire Department at (865) 425-3520.

On the first Tuesday of every month from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, the Clinton Fire Department hosts a child seat inspection point at the Clinton Fire Station #1 on Longmire Rd. (across from Big Lots). The events are completely free to the public and everyone is welcome.

At the event, several trained and certified technicians will check the child seat and make sure it is the right seat for the child and insure it is installed properly. With the support of our partners at Safe Kids and Children’s Hospital, we are able to replace and unsafe seat that comes in, free of charge. On average, we replace about 50% of the seats that come into the station. There are a lot of aspects to installing a seat correctly, so the other half of our program is to educate the parent or guardian so they can reinstall the seat if it ever needs it.

If you can’t make it to a checkpoint, call the fire department, (865) 457-2131, and they can make an appointment to check your seat.