OR Chamber to hold “Fiesta Primetime” Thursday

The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce Spring Primetime networking opportunity is Thursday, and the public is invited to attend.

According to a Chamber press rlease, more than 45 Chamber-member organizations have already reserved exhibit space for the event, which is titled “Fiesta Primetime.” Primetime will be held under the tent in the parking lot of the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce at 1400 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Primetime is one of the Chamber’s biggest networking events of the year. There is no charge to attend. Anyone—Chamber member or not—is encouraged to attend, the press release said.

Primetime will from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, April 19.

The presenting sponsors of Fiesta Primetime are All Occasions Party Rentals, Merle 96.7 along with the more than 50 Chamber Millennium Partners.

Primetime is described as “a semi-annual opportunity for members of the Chamber to network with one another, as well as to allow members of the public to come by and see what area businesses have to offer.”

Chamber member businesses may reserve an exhibit space by visiting the Chamber’s website at www.oakridgechamber.org and following the links from the Calendar page.

There is no need to register to attend the event and enjoy the festivities. Many exhibitors plan to offer door prizes, giveaways, and food samples.