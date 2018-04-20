Home / Community Bulletin Board / Oak Ridge member of Board of Equalization sought

Oak Ridge member of Board of Equalization sought

Jim Harris 4 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 9 Views

(City of Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge is currently accepting applications for an Oak Ridge representative to serve on the Anderson County Board of Equalization.

Interested individuals must submit a completed application to the City Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. on Monday, May 7, 2018. The City Clerk’s Office is in Room 109 of the Oak Ridge Municipal Building, located at 200 South Tulane Avenue.

All applicants must be residents of the City of Oak Ridge. Late applications or submissions will not be accepted. The vacancy on the board is due to resignation. The term of office is the balance of an unexpired term ending on December 31, 2018.

Oak Ridge City Council will appoint a member to this board at the May 14, 2018, regular meeting. Please visit www.oakridgetn.gov/online/cityclerk/bcelections to access the online application.

For additional information, contact the City Clerk’s Office at (865) 425-3411.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Emert declines debate opportunity

If you listen to our “Ask Your Neighbor” program (weekdays at 10:15 am), you heard …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved