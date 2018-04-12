Oak Ridge hosting Community Wellness Fair

The City of Oak Ridge Wellness Committee and Oak Ridge Schools Coordinated School Health are teaming up to host a Community Wellness Fair. The event will be held on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, from noon to 4 p.m. in the Oak Ridge Civic Center. Admission is free and everyone is invited.

The Civic Center is located at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike. Demonstrations, informational booths and health screenings will be set up inside the gymnasium. Topics to be covered include:

· Mammograms* · Mental health · Substance abuse · Chiropractic care · Blood pressure checks · Nutrition · Weight loss · Medic Regional Blood Center donations · Osteoporosis · Hearing loss · Financial wellness · Neighborhood watch · Shingles vaccines · Recreational activities · Skin care · And much, much more!

*Mammograms with UT Medical Center’s Mobile Mammography Unit will be provided at the event by appointment only. Anyone interested in scheduling a screening should call the UT Breast Health Outreach Program at (865) 305-9753 prior to the Wellness Fair.

For more information about this event, contact the City of Oak Ridge Wellness Committee at (865) 425-3559.