Oak Ridge High School to rally for change

Our partners at Oak Ridge Today report that Oak Ridge High School students will rally against gun violence on Friday, April 20th, the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado.

The student-led rally in Oak Ridge this month will be held in solidarity with schools around the country that are also holding events on that day.

“Inspired by the strong young people that have been victimized by acts of gun violence in their own schools and now fight against it, ORHS students are organizing a rally against gun violence,” according to a press release. “This rally will include students discussing how gun violence has affected their lives: original student poetry readings, student art exhibits, student-led songs, and student speeches. Furthermore, there will be stations set up where students can register to vote and write letters to their elected officials.”

The event is primarily by and for the students of Oak Ridge High School, but organizers are working closely with the administration to ensure that the rally is constructive, minimally disruptive, and inclusive to as many students, teachers, and staff as possible, taccording to organizers.

“One of the important aspects of this rally is that this is a nonpartisan event,” the release said. “The purpose of this rally is to give a voice to any student, teacher, or staff of ORHS that recognizes the public health epidemic of gun violence in America and demands that their elected officials take action. This is an event to honor those that lost their lives in Columbine, Parkland, and every mass shooting in between. This is an event to give a voice to those that have been victimized by gun violence, to tell them that they are heard, they are loved, and that the ORHS community stands with them.

“Finally, and most importantly, this is an event to inspire ORHS students so that when they leave the halls of Oak Ridge High School and make the transition into adulthood they become active citizens who vote, challenge the status quo, and advocate for causes they believe in, no matter what their political stance may be.”

Organizers said the event will be held during lunch so no class time will be missed and so the rally is accessible to as many students and teachers as possible. Organizers are asking for donations to provide pizza for students so they don’t miss lunch, and all money will be used to buy food and drinks for students.