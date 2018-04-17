Oak Ridge Blueprint Effort resumes April 26th

(City of Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge’s Community Development Department is continuing the Oak Ridge City Blueprint effort with a discussion focused on multiple subareas. An open house will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 26, at the Oak Ridge Civic Center.

Families and local business representatives are invited to attend meetings and share ideas for possible neighborhood improvements. While the meeting that focuses on the subarea where residents live or work may have the most relevant information for them, every citizen is encouraged to engage in the Blueprint process at each meeting.

WHAT: Oak Ridge City Blueprint Open House

Subareas : City Parks/Open Space, TVA, Horizon Center, Bionomics, Heritage Center, Rocks & Flowers, City Water Plant

WHEN: Thursday, April 26, 2018 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Oak Ridge Civic Center, 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830

Meeting dates, times and locations are posted online. Residents can view subarea plans, maps and comments using the City Blueprint online resource page. No formal presentation is planned for these events so attendees can come and go anytime during the open house. Citizens can also submit feedback via email.

The blueprint is being coordinated by the Community Development Department, under the guidance of the Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission. The department recently finished a midpoint report on the Blueprint process, highlighting significant findings and outlining a plan for moving forward. The report is available online along with a public survey.

For more information on the Oak Ridge City Blueprint effort, contact the Community Development Department at (865) 425-3531.