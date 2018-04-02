Oak Ridge announces Summer Camp sign-ups

Registration for the 2018 Summer Camp sponsored by the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department is now underway. Online registration is available at http://bit.ly/ORCampRegistration.

Space is limited and the camp will fill up quickly. Early registration is recommended. Walk-in registration for cash or check payment is available during regular Civic Center hours (8 a.m. to 10 p.m.). Walk-in registrants should complete an online profile/account before coming in to register. The staff will complete the registration at the front desk.

The first session of camp will begin on June 4 and run for 8 consecutive weeks, Monday through Friday. There will be no camp on Wednesday, July 4. Campers must be 6-12 years of age or have completed Kindergarten.

The camp fee is $100 per week for residents and $105 per week for non-residents (registration fees apply). The camp fee covers field trip admission, transportation, special events, daily snacks, and a camp T-shirt. Additional shirts are available for purchase. For an additional cost, swimming lessons will be offered to campers during certain weeks of camp. Dates and fees will be listed on the website at a later time.

Early drop-off begins at 7:30 a.m. and late pick up is 5:30 p.m. Daily camp activities and special events will take place at the Oak Ridge Civic Center, A.K. Bissell Park and the outdoor municipal pool. Field trips will include Tinseltown Movie Theater, Cedar Hill Park, Adventures Outdoors, Oak Ridge Bowling Center, Little Ponderosa Zoo, Main Events Knoxville, Tri-County Roll Arena, Kentucky Splash Water Park, Jump Jam, Cool Sports, and Tataru’s Gymnastics. Campers must bring lunch daily unless otherwise specified. A printable version of the camp calendar is available on the Summer Camp webpage.

For more information, call the Civic Center front desk at (865) 425-3450.