National Public Safety Telecommunications Week April 8-14

(Submitted) The Anderson County Emergency Communications District will be celebrating National Public Safety Telecommunications Week during the second full week of April, (the 8th through the 14th).

The Carl E. McMillan Emergency Communications and Operations Center is staffed by full-time and part-time Communications Officers from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department and Anderson County Emergency Services. These dedicated professionals handle all emergency 911 and non-emergency telephone calls each year for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department, the five county volunteer fire departments, the rescue squad, and Anderson County Emergency Services. They also dispatch and coordinate the county sheriff’s deputies, fire and rescue units, and ambulances.

Last year they dispatched some 55,000 law enforcement, EMS, and fire incidents to these public safety agencies. The Emergency Communications District also provides 911 service to Norris, Oliver Springs, and Rocky Top as well as equipment, training, and support for their respective dispatchers and dispatch centers.

Please join us in celebrating National Public Safety Telecommunications Week and recognize dispatchers from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department, Anderson County Emergency Services, Rocky Top Police Department, Oliver Springs Police Department, and the Norris Department of Public Safety for their achievements.