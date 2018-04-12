Home / Local Sports / NASCAR unveils All-Star format

NASCAR unveils All-Star format

Jim Harris 2 days ago Local Sports Leave a comment 44 Views

(MRN) NASCAR has unveiled a new Monster Energy Series competition package and revealed the format for next month’s annual All-Star Race atCharlotte Motor Speedway, scheduled to be run on May 19th.  For the first time, Cup Series cars will implement the competition package that was used in last season’s X-finity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway which saw a record number of leaders, lead changes and green-flag passes for the lead.  Each car will be fitted with aero ducts, a spoiler six inches high with two twelve-inch “ears,” a restrictor plate and the 2014-style splitter.

The format for the annual non-points event will include four stages of thirty, twenty, twenty and ten laps.

Only green-flag laps will be counted in the final stage.

Normal procedures for regular-season stage breaks will be in effect with one addition.

NASCAR overtime will be in play for all stages.

There will be no mandatory pit strategy as in previous All-Star Races.

The field for the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race will include Monster Energy Series race winners in 2017 and 2018; former all-star race winners who are competing full-time; Monster Energy Series champions who are competing full-time; the winner of each of the three stages of the Monster Energy Open; and the winner of the 2018 Fan Vote.

Currently, the following drivers are eligible to compete: Ryan Blaney, Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Kasey Kahne, Matt Kenseth, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Ryan Newman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Martin Truex Jr.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Smokies drop home opener 6-4 to Jackson

(Tennessee Smokies) Despite recording a season-high ten hits in Wednesday’s home opener against the Jackson …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved