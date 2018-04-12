NASCAR unveils All-Star format

(MRN) NASCAR has unveiled a new Monster Energy Series competition package and revealed the format for next month’s annual All-Star Race atCharlotte Motor Speedway, scheduled to be run on May 19th. For the first time, Cup Series cars will implement the competition package that was used in last season’s X-finity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway which saw a record number of leaders, lead changes and green-flag passes for the lead. Each car will be fitted with aero ducts, a spoiler six inches high with two twelve-inch “ears,” a restrictor plate and the 2014-style splitter.

The format for the annual non-points event will include four stages of thirty, twenty, twenty and ten laps.

Only green-flag laps will be counted in the final stage.

Normal procedures for regular-season stage breaks will be in effect with one addition.

NASCAR overtime will be in play for all stages.

There will be no mandatory pit strategy as in previous All-Star Races.

The field for the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race will include Monster Energy Series race winners in 2017 and 2018; former all-star race winners who are competing full-time; Monster Energy Series champions who are competing full-time; the winner of each of the three stages of the Monster Energy Open; and the winner of the 2018 Fan Vote.

Currently, the following drivers are eligible to compete: Ryan Blaney, Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Kasey Kahne, Matt Kenseth, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Ryan Newman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Martin Truex Jr.