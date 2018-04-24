Home / Obituaries / Nancy Seiber, age 88 of Andersonville

Nancy Seiber, age 88 of Andersonville

Jim Harris

Nancy Seiber, age 88 of Andersonville went home to be with her heavenly father on Monday, April 23, 2018 at Norris Health and Rehab. She was born December 28, 1929 to the late George and Loretta Shilt. Nancy was a member of Clinch River Baptist Church. In addition to her parents Nancy is also preceded in death by her sister, Roberta Berrens of Washington.

She is survived by:

Children…………….   John Carr of Clinton

      Joan Byrge & husband Mike of Maynardville

      Pamela Warner & husband Randy of Florida

      Loretta Braden & husband Benny of Clinton

      Stephen Carr & special friend Janice Pride of Lake City

Grandchildren..      Rusty Carr, Cynthia Marie Carr, Michelle Conner & husband

Jeremy, Joey Byrge, Adam Warner & wife Melissa, Kelly Goldman & husband Jonathan, Lori Idles & husband David, Tim Braden & wife Heather, Andy Braden & wife Lesley, & Tabitha Carr

13 Great Grandchildren & one expected great granddaughter

Sister…………             Eileen Apodaca of Alaska

Brother………..         Norman Martin & wife Marilyn of Washington

Several nieces, nephews, half-brothers and half- sisters

 

The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 pm, Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Her graveside will immediately follow at the Clinch River Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

