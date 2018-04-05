Morgan County authorities investigate ‘bomb’ incident

Authorities in Morgan County are investigating an incident involving what described as a “bomb” in the Lancing community that sent two people to an area hospital.

Few details have been made available, but authorities overnight said that a man and a woman were injured and taken to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment. State bomb and arson squads responded, as did the Knox County Bomb Squad, but so far, no other information has been released.

