More on kiosks in Courthouses

Self-represented litigants in eight Tennessee counties–including Anderson, Blount and Knox–will soon be able to access valuable legal information and resources free of charge, thanks to a series of grants provided by the Tennessee Supreme Court and the Administrative Office of the Courts. The grants will cover the expense of purchasing and installing special kiosks in courthouses throughout the state.

The kiosks will connect self-represented civil litigants with a variety of tools they can use to better navigate the legal system, including information about legal aid offices, pro bono projects, court-approved documents, and more. Courthouse visitors will access these resources via an onsite computer or tablet.

The initiative, piloted by the Tennessee Supreme Court Access to Justice Commission, seeks to address a prevalent issue in the state, namely a lack of legal representation, according to Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Cornelia Clark, who said, “While defendants in most criminal cases are guaranteed a lawyer, the same is not true for those who find themselves involved in civil cases. Often these cases deal with serious issues related to a person’s health and well-being, which makes it especially important that litigants are aware of the legal resources available to them. ”

So far, the AOC has announced eight counties that will receive funding to launch the kiosks over the next year. These counties were selected through an application process. Courthouses in the following counties will receive grants:

Anderson County

Blount County

Dickson County

Hamilton County

Hawkins County

Knox County

Shelby County

Sullivan County

At a later date, the AOC will announce two more counties that will receive funding for kiosks.

Anderson County Circuit Court Clerk William Jones, in a press release, said “As a part of the 2018 kiosk program our county and this office will be on the forefront of new technology and innovation in our state. Once this system is up and running, clerks in our office will be able to focus on duties at hand.”

Each kiosk will be customized for the particular county. All kiosks, though, will provide information based on the www.Help4TN.org platform, which was developed by the Tennessee Alliance for Legal Services and West Tennessee Legal Services. www.Help4TN.org serves as a storehouse of legal resources for self-represented litigants, offering educational materials related to a variety of subjects such as renters’ rights and child support, to name just a few.

The money for the kiosk grants came from both the Administrative Office of the Court’s technology fund and from excess funding collected as a part of the Supreme Court’s continuing legal education efforts.

The Tennessee Supreme Court’s Access to Justice Commission was formed in 2009 as part of the Court’s Access to Justice Initiative. That initiative is dedicated to meeting the legal needs of the many Tennesseans each year who are confronted with legal problems that they may not have the expertise or the means to adequately address.

More information about the Access to Justice Initiative is available on its website: www.justiceforalltn.com.

