Monday April 2nd last day to register to vote in time for May primary

Today (Monday April 2nd) is the final day to register to vote in time to cast a ballot in the May 1st Anderson County primary elections. You can visit the Anderson County Election Commission’s website at www.acelect.com and print the registration form, fill it out and return it, or you can simply stop by the Election Commission office on the second floor of the Courthouse in Clinton, pick up a registration form, fill it out, and register in person.

Early voting for the May 1st primaries begins April 11th, and continues through the 26th.

For more voting registration and other election information, call 865-457-6238.