Mental health eval ordered for man accused of threatening MMC

A mental health evaluation has been ordered for a man who was charged with terrorism in January after allegedly threatening to blow up Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge with dynamite and shoot everyone inside with a shotgun.

The first evaluation for 40-year-old Agey C. Stamey II of Knoxville was ordered in January and the appointment scheduled for February at Ridgeview.

Ridgeview recommended that Stamey be referred to the Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute in Chattanooga for an evaluation. An appointment has reportedly been scheduled for April 19.

The evaluation is expected to determine Stamey’s competency to stand trial and mental condition at the time of the crime.

Stamey is accused of fighting with officers and carrying a box cutter and pole while acting erratically on January 12. While in the emergency room at Methodist Medical Center, Stamey threatened to return with dynamite and a shotgun and blow up the hospital and shoot everyone inside.

Stamey was charged with one count of commission of an act of terrorism and two counts of assault. Stamey has been in custody at the Anderson County Jail since his arrest in January.