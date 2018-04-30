MENCS: Logano returns to Victory Lane

(MRN) Joey Logano held off a late challenge from Kurt Busch to claim victory on Sunday, extending Ford’s recent domination at Talladega Superspeedway and snapping Kyle Busch’s three-race winning streak. Logano completely controlled the second half of the race’s final stage, keeping his Number-22 Team Penske Ford in front over the final forty-two laps in notching his nineteenth series victory and third on the sprawling Alabama oval. Logano’s margin of victory over Kurt Busch was twelve one-hundredths of a second. Chase Elliott came home in third place and pole winner Kevin Harvick ran fourth. Defending race winner Ricky Stenhouse Junior, bidding to become just the fifth driver in the track’s forty-nine-year history with back-to-back victories in the spring event, completed the top five. Ford has now won six straight Cup Series races at Talladega dating back to the 2015 season.

Kyle Busch, seeking to become the first driver with four straight wins since Jimmie Johnson in 2007, finished fourth in yesterday’s opening stage but failed to lead a lap and wound up in thirteenth place overall. He was one of twenty-one drivers running on the lead lap with Logano at the checkered flag.

Sunday’s race included twenty-five lead changes, just one fewer than last year.

There were six cautions for twenty-nine laps.

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Top 10 Finishers in the GEICO 500

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Joey Logano (9) 70

2. Kurt Busch (2) 5

3. Chase Elliott (5) —

4. Kevin Harvick (Pole) 12

5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (7) 4

6. David Ragan (12) —

7. Aric Almirola (40) —

8. Alex Bowman (11) 26

9. Ryan Newman (18) —

10. Daniel Suarez (14) 1

NASCAR CUP SERIES Unofficial Point Standings After 10 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Kyle Busch 447 —-

2. Joey Logano 417 -30

3. Kevin Harvick 366 -81

4. Clint Bowyer 335 -112

5. Kurt Busch 320 -127

6. Brad Keselowski 317 -130

7. Denny Hamlin 314 -133

8. Ryan Blaney 313 -134

9. Martin Truex Jr. 303 -144

10. Kyle Larson 280 -167

TRACK FACTS …

Following Sunday’s twenty-sixth-place finish – his fourth straight outside the top ten, Martin Truex Junior remains well behind his championship pace of a year ago. Through the first ten races of the 2017 campaign, Truex had one win and was second in the standings – fifty-four points behind leader Kyle Larson. In 2018, Truex also has one victory but has slipped to ninth in the standings – 144 points behind leader Kyle Busch … Ford drivers filled six of the top seven finishing positions in Sunday’s GEICO 500 led by race winner Joey Logano. Kurt Busch ran second, Kevin Harvick fourth and Ricky Stenhouse Junior was fifth followed by David Ragan and Aric Almirola.