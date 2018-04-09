MENCS: Busch wins for first time in 2018

(MRN) Kyle Busch held off a late charge from Kevin Harvick and broke into the 2018 Monster Energy Series win column with his first victory of the season on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway. Busch, who won a Camping World Truck Series race in Las Vegas last month, started eighth on Sunday and led a race-high 116 laps on his way to Cup Series win Number-44 … but his first in NASCAR’s top tier since Martinsville Speedway last fall, ten races ago. Busch had built a four-second lead with just under a hundred miles remaining before Harvick began chipping away – falling three-tenths of a second short of his fourth victory of the year. Jamie McMurray came home in third place, his best finish of the season. Erik Jones, one of Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammates, and Ryan Blaney (Saturday’s X-finity Series winner) completed the top five. Pole winner Kurt Busch had top-five finishes in each of the first two stages and led forty laps en route to a seventh-place overall finish. Darrell (Bubba) Wallace Junior was the highest-placed rookie, eighth in the thirty-seven-car field … The victory moved Kyle Busch into second place among active drivers with three Cup Series wins in Fort Worth, still leaving him four short of Jimmie Johnson’s track record of seven. And speaking of the seven-time champion, Johnson finished thirty-fifth yesterday in his bid for back-to-back springtime wins on the mile-and-a-half oval. He started ninth but was involved in a seven-car crash early in the final stage and was saddled with his second D-N-F of the season.

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Top 10 Finishers in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Kyle Busch (8) 116

2. Kevin Harvick (2) 87

3. Jamie McMurray (24) —

4. Erik Jones (21) 64

5. Ryan Blaney (4) —

6. Joey Logano (7) —

7. Kurt Busch (Pole) 40

8. Darrell Wallace Jr. (R) (15) —

9. Clint Bowyer (3) —

10. William Byron (R) (33) 1

RACE NOTES …

After Kevin Harvick’s early-season string of three straight victories, there have now been three different winners in the last three Cup Series races: Kyle Busch, Clint Bowyer and Martin Truex Junior. Harvick fell one spot short of win Number-4 on Sunday, trailing Busch by three-tenths of a second at the finish in Texas … With the victory, Busch extended his lead in the regular-season standings to thirty-eight points over Joey Logano – who jumped from fourth to second with a sixth-place finish on Sunday … The race included sixteen lead changes, the same number registered in this event a year ago.

NASCAR CUP SERIES Unofficial Point Standings After 7 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Kyle Busch 316 —-

2. Joey Logano 278 -38

3. Ryan Blaney 265 -51

4. Kevin Harvick 257 -59

5. Martin Truex Jr. 250 -66

6. Clint Bowyer 249 -67

7. Brad Keselowski 237 -79

8. Kurt Busch 224 -92

9. Denny Hamlin 222 -94

10. Kyle Larson 202 -114

TRACK FACTS …

Following Sunday’s thirty-seventh-place finish, Martin Truex Junior has fallen slightly behind his early-season championship pace of a year ago. Through the first seven races of the 2017 campaign, Truex had one win and was third in the standings – forty points behind leader Kyle Larson. In 2018, Truex has one victory but is fifth in the standings – sixty-six points behind leader Kyle Busch … With Busch’s victory on Sunday, Joe Gibbs Racing has now won three of the last five Monster Energy Series races run at Texas Motor Speedway.