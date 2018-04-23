MENCS: Busch goes back-to-back-to-back with win at Richmond

(MRN) Kyle Busch started near the back of the field but finished at the front on Saturday night at Richmond Raceway, claiming his third straight victory and strengthening his hold on first place in the regular-season point standings. Busch’s win gave Joe Gibbs Racing a weekend sweep on the three-quarter-mile Fairgrounds oval. Christopher Bell won Friday night’s X-finity Series race. Busch started thirty-second in the thirty-seven-car field but marched steadily toward the front, posting sixth-place finishes in each of the first two stages and grabbing his first lead just before the mid-point of the final stage. Busch took advantage of a sub-par pit stop by race leader Martin Truex Junior on a late caution to move in front for good, keeping the Number-18 Toyota in front over the final eleven laps to notch his forty-sixth Cup Series win and fifth at Richmond. Busch’s margin of victory over runner-up Chase Elliott was a half-second. Denny Hamlin (one of Busch’s J-G-R teammates) ran third with Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick completing the top five. Truex started from the pole and led a race-high 121 laps. But a slow pit stop on the next-to-last caution of the night relegated him to a fourteenth-place finish. The defending Cup Series champion has now finished outside the top ten in three straight races.

Busch’s Number-32 starting spot is the farthest back a Richmond race winner has qualified since the track first hosted the Cup Series in 1953. The previous mark was held by Clint Bowyer, who lined up thirty-first for the spring race in 2008.

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Top 10 Finishers in the Toyota Owners 400

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Kyle Busch (32) 32

2. Chase Elliott (2) —

3. Denny Hamlin (4) 6

4. Joey Logano (3) 92

5. Kevin Harvick (10) 8

6. Jimmie Johnson (17) —

7. Kyle Larson (5) —

8. Brad Keselowski (28) —

9. Clint Bowyer (16) 45

10. Daniel Suarez (26) —

RACE NOTES …

With his victory Saturday night, Kyle Busch joins Kevin Harvick as drivers who have logged three-race winning streaks in 2018. He’ll go for four in a row next weekend in the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Jimmie Johnson is the last driver to record four straight Cup Series victories, in 2007. Harvick’s attempt earlier this season ended with a thirty-fifth-place finish at Auto Club Speedway … William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports was the highest-finishing rookie in Saturday night’s race. He started ninth and finished twelfth, notching top-five finishes in each of the first two stages.

NASCAR CUP SERIES Unofficial Point Standings After 9 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Kyle Busch 415 —-

2. Joey Logano 359 -56

3. Clint Bowyer 329 -86

4. Kevin Harvick 324 -91

5. Brad Keselowski 303 -112

6. Denny Hamlin 286 -129

7. Martin Truex Jr. 284 -131

8. Ryan Blaney 282 -133

Kurt Busch 282 -133

10. Kyle Larson 279 -136

TRACK FACTS …

With Saturday’s fourteenth-place finish – his third straight outside the top ten, Martin Truex Junior has fallen well behind his early-season championship pace of a year ago. Through the first nine races of the 2017 campaign, Truex had one win and was second in the standings – forty points behind leader Kyle Larson. In 2018, Truex also has one victory but is seventh in the standings – 131 points behind leader Kyle Busch … After Busch’s victory on Saturday, Joe Gibbs Racing has now won four of the last six Monster Energy Cup races at Richmond.