Man injured when train hits SUV

A Clinton man was seriously injured after his car collided with a train in Anderson County late Saturday afternoon.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Old Lake City Highway and Patterson Lane. Witnesses at the scene told THP the train sounded its horn repeatedly but the man, whose name had not been released as of the time this report was filed, drove his 2009 Jeep Commander over the crossing and was struck by the train.

THP said a one-lane road led to the crossing, which is in private property and does not have a signal or bars but does have reflective signs and yield signs to identify it as a railroad crossing.

The THP said the train deployed its emergency brake to stop. No one on board the train, which was hauling 110 empty cars, was injured.

On Sunday evening, a CSX spokesperson issued a statement on the incident, that reads:

“Just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, a CSX train struck a passenger vehicle at a private highway-railroad grade crossing located at Patterson Lane in Lake City, TN. This train, which contained three locomotives and 110 rail cars, was traveling from South Carolina to Kentucky at the time of this incident.

While there were no reported injuries to the train crew, the driver and sole occupant of the passenger vehicle was seriously injured. CSX personnel are cooperating with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, who are investigating this incident. CSX appreciates the swift response from all of the first responders from Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and EMS and extends its thoughts to those impacted by this tragic event.”