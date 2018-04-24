Lorraine Lorrette Warner age 73 of Rocky Top passed away on Friday, April 20,2018. She is preceded in death by: parents, Laurence Leblanc and Georgette Bacon
Lorraine is survived by:
Husband…………….. Roy Warner of Florida
Daughters…. Stephanie and husband Mike Martinez of Parrish, Florida
Tara and husband David Barnard of Rocky Top, Tennessee
Grandchildren…. Justin Warner, Richard Barnard, David Barnard, Michael Martinez, Matthew Martinez, Elainia Martinez
Sisters…. Rose Marie of Connecticut
Rachel and Dickey Powers of Belleview Florida
The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton Tuesday, April 24, 2018 from 5:00-7:00 pmwith memorial service following at 7:00 pm. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.www.holleygamble.com