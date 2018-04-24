Home / Obituaries / Lorraine Lorrette Warner age 73 of Rocky Top

Lorraine Lorrette Warner age 73 of Rocky Top

Lorraine Lorrette Warner age 73 of Rocky Top passed away on Friday, April 20,2018. She is preceded in death by: parents, Laurence Leblanc and Georgette Bacon

Lorraine is survived by:

Husband…………….. Roy Warner of Florida

Daughters….            Stephanie and husband Mike Martinez of Parrish, Florida

Tara and husband David Barnard of Rocky Top, Tennessee

Grandchildren….    Justin Warner, Richard Barnard, David Barnard, Michael      Martinez, Matthew Martinez, Elainia Martinez

Sisters….                   Rose Marie of Connecticut

Rachel and Dickey Powers of Belleview Florida

 

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton Tuesday, April 24, 2018 from 5:00-7:00 pmwith memorial service following at 7:00 pm. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.www.holleygamble.com

 

