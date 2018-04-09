Home / Featured / Longtime Clinton Council member passes
Harry Eugene Patton, Sr.

Longtime Clinton Council member passes

Friday, longtime former Clinton City Councilman Harry Patton Sr. passed away.

Patton served for several years on the Clinton City Council, serving one stint as mayor, and also served on the Melton Hill Regional Industrial Development Board, the Sons of the Revolution (including a term as chapter president), and was extremely active in the Jaycees, helping to build Jaycee Park and Pool in Clinton.

Harry Patton is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ann, as well as a grown son, a grown daughter and five grandchildren.

Mr. Patton was laid to rest Monday in his native Clinton and the family has asked that any memorials be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church at 252 North Main Street in Clinton.

