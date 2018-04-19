Home / Local Sports / Local Sports Update

Local Sports Update

High school baseball scoreboard Wednesday April 18th:

Oak Ridge 6 Clinton 3…Anderson County 5 Powell 4…Harriman 5 Oliver Springs 4…Central 8 Campbell County 1.

High school softball scoreboard Wednesday April 18th:

Halls 8 Oak Ridge 0…Oliver Springs 7 Oneida 6.

SPHL Semifinals Wednesday April 18th:

(Game 1) Peoria Rivermen 6 Knoxville Ice Bears 1…PEO leads the series 1-0…Game 2 will be played Friday in Knoxville at the Civic Coliseum, and if the Ice Bears win and even the series at a game apiece, game 3 would be played Sunday in Peoria.

