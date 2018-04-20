Local Sports Scoreboard

High school baseball scoreboard Thursday April 19th:
Clinton 6 Cocke County 2 (Clinton’s Alumni Night will be Friday April 20th at 6:30 pm vs. Sevier County)…Anderson County 3 Greenback 2…Campbell County 6 Coalfield 1…Catholic 4 Oak Ridge 2…Rockwood 23 Oakdale 6…Tellico Plains 9 Wartburg 6.
High school softball scoreboard Thursday April 19th:
Coalfield 18 Wartburg 3…Kingston 3 Alcoa 2.
SPHL Semifinals Game 2: Peoria Rivermen at Knoxville Ice Bears, 7:30 pm Friday at Knoxville Civic Coliseum.
NHL Western Conference first round, Game 5: Friday, Colorado at Nashville (NSH leads series 3-1).