Local Sports Scoreboard

High school baseball scoreboard Thursday April 19th:

Clinton 6 Cocke County 2 (Clinton’s Alumni Night will be Friday April 20th at 6:30 pm vs. Sevier County)…Anderson County 3 Greenback 2…Campbell County 6 Coalfield 1…Catholic 4 Oak Ridge 2…Rockwood 23 Oakdale 6…Tellico Plains 9 Wartburg 6.

High school softball scoreboard Thursday April 19th:

Coalfield 18 Wartburg 3…Kingston 3 Alcoa 2.

SPHL Semifinals Game 2:  Peoria Rivermen at Knoxville Ice Bears, 7:30 pm Friday at Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

NHL Western Conference first round, Game 5:  Friday, Colorado at Nashville (NSH leads series 3-1).

