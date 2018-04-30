Legal Services Advisory Committee to meet May 10th

The Anderson County Legal Services Advisory Committee meeting that had been scheduled for this week has been moved back to Thursday May 10th at 9 am in room 118A of the Courthouse in Clinton. The committee is meeting to discuss issues pertaining to Law Director Jay Yeager, and the meeting is open to the public.

The Legal Services Advisory Committee is made up of all the elected department heads in Anderson County as well as a handful of county commissioners and provides oversight of the Law Director’s office. The panel has the power to recommend hiring and firing the Law Director, but any recommendation that comes out of the committee must be approved by a two-thirds vote of the full County Commission.

Again, the Anderson County Legal Services Advisory Committee will meet Thursday May 10th at 9 am in room 118A of the Courthouse.