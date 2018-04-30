Home / Featured / Legal Services Advisory Committee to meet May 10th

Legal Services Advisory Committee to meet May 10th

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

The Anderson County Legal Services Advisory Committee meeting that had been scheduled for this week has been moved back to Thursday May 10th at 9 am in room 118A of the Courthouse in Clinton. The committee is meeting to discuss issues pertaining to Law Director Jay Yeager, and the meeting is open to the public.

The Legal Services Advisory Committee is made up of all the elected department heads in Anderson County as well as a handful of county commissioners and provides oversight of the Law Director’s office. The panel has the power to recommend hiring and firing the Law Director, but any recommendation that comes out of the committee must be approved by a two-thirds vote of the full County Commission.

Again, the Anderson County Legal Services Advisory Committee will meet Thursday May 10th at 9 am in room 118A of the Courthouse.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

CHS Music programs flying high this spring

The Clinton High School Band had the opportunity to be one of 32 Tennessee concert …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved