Kim Whitehead, age 48 of Kingston passed away Saturday, March 31,2018 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He enjoyed playing the guitar and drums as well as loved to sing. Preceded and if by his mother, Lorene Harrison Whitehead; nephew, DeMarcus Foster.
SURVIVORS
Father William Clarence Whitehead of Kingston
Special Niece Jessica Whitehead of Kingston
Brother William Clarence Whitehead, Jr. of Kingston
Sisters Sharon Stokes and husband, Eugene of Kingston
Mary Forster and husband, Sam Kingston
Nola Whitehead of Kingston
Katherine Harrison of Oak Ridge
Lisa Wilson and husband, Eric of Kingston
A host of extended family and friends. Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced as soon as the information becomes available. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all arrangements.