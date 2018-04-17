Home / Local News / Kim Lay named SRO of the Year in Anderson County

Kim Lay named SRO of the Year in Anderson County

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 37 Views

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department has announced that Deputy Kim Lay has been named as School Resource Officer of the Year for Anderson County Schools by The Education Foundation of Clinton City & Anderson County Schools.  Deputy Lay is a 16-year law enforcement veteran and has served as an SRO for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department for the last 8 years.  She is truly a dedicated, experienced law enforcement professional, according to the press release.

Deputy Lay teaches Law Enforcement Against Drugs (LEAD) in the Anderson County Schools and also is a “train-the-trainer” certifying other law enforcement officers to teach LEAD in their schools.  She is the Program Administrator for the Tennessee Chapter of LEAD.

https://leadrugs.org/tn-state-chapter/

In addition, Deputy Lay currently is the 1st Vice President of the Tennessee School Resource Officers Association and will assume the post of President in June.

http://www.tnsro.org/board.html

Deputy Lay is also a National SRO Practitioner through the National School Resource Officers Association.  The National SRO Practitioner program was established as a way for NASRO, law enforcement agencies, and school districts to recognize officers who have excelled in the area of school-based policing.  The program seeks to distinguish those officers who are committed to serving our nation’s youth, along with the communities and schools they serve.

https://nasro.org/nasro-practitioners/

Congratulations to Deputy Kim Lay for being named SRO of the Year.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

THP identifies driver struck by train

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified the Clinton man who was seriously injured when his …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved