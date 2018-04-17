Kim Lay named SRO of the Year in Anderson County

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department has announced that Deputy Kim Lay has been named as School Resource Officer of the Year for Anderson County Schools by The Education Foundation of Clinton City & Anderson County Schools. Deputy Lay is a 16-year law enforcement veteran and has served as an SRO for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department for the last 8 years. She is truly a dedicated, experienced law enforcement professional, according to the press release.

Deputy Lay teaches Law Enforcement Against Drugs (LEAD) in the Anderson County Schools and also is a “train-the-trainer” certifying other law enforcement officers to teach LEAD in their schools. She is the Program Administrator for the Tennessee Chapter of LEAD.

https://leadrugs.org/tn-state-chapter/

In addition, Deputy Lay currently is the 1st Vice President of the Tennessee School Resource Officers Association and will assume the post of President in June.

http://www.tnsro.org/board.html

Deputy Lay is also a National SRO Practitioner through the National School Resource Officers Association. The National SRO Practitioner program was established as a way for NASRO, law enforcement agencies, and school districts to recognize officers who have excelled in the area of school-based policing. The program seeks to distinguish those officers who are committed to serving our nation’s youth, along with the communities and schools they serve.

https://nasro.org/nasro-practitioners/

Congratulations to Deputy Kim Lay for being named SRO of the Year.