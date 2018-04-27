Join our sister station, Praise 96.3, for their annual Spring Living Celebration, featuring Speaker Gary Christian and the Triumphant Quartet

Our sister station, Praise 96.3, is excited to announce that Speaker Gary Christian, father or Channon Christian, and The Triumphant Quartet will be at our 2018 Spring Living Celebration!

You can get your tickets now at the Praise 96.3 studios, by calling 865-577-4885, or by emailing info@praise963.com.

Get your Sunday School Class, Church groups, senior groups, friends, neighbors together for this great event!

Praise 96.3’s Spring Living Celebration will be on May 24th at the Knox Expo Center! Doors open at 8:15 AM.

Make plans now to attend this great event, featuring singing by The Roark’s, Messiahs Call, Tommy Spencer, The Biblical Times Singers and others.

$8 General Admission/$12 Artist Circle