John Holland Greer

April 16, 2018

John Holland Greer, born November 19, 1950, passed away April 16, 2018, after a short battle with cancer.

John is survived by his wife Melba; sons, Christopher (Sarah) and Matthew (Megan) Greer; grandchildren, Thomas Greer and Kennedy Greer-Bos.  He is fondly known as Papaw to Grace and Haddon Jenkins.

Through John’s marriage to Melba he acquired five step children:  Steve (deceased) married to Judy; Karen Hopkins (Russell); Lynn Jenkins (Sharon); Kelly Jenkins and Dwight Jenkins (Lee Ann).  Survivors also include four additional step grandchildren and seven step-great grandchildren.

Survivors also include sister Leah Rabinowitz; brother Steve (Inger) Greer; sister-in-law Pamela (Kyle) Lowe; brother-in-law Jerry Sparks; mother-in-law Peggy Stuart along with several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents, Jessie and Dorothy Greer and mother-in-law Wilma Sparks.

Visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church in Clinton where John was a member.  Funeral services will follow with Pastor Dwight Jenkins and Dr. Darryl Taylor officiating.

Graveside services will be Friday at 10.00 a.m. at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

