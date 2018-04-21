Home / Obituaries / John Crawhorn, age 62 of Clinton

John Crawhorn, age 62 of Clinton

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 2 Views

John Crawhorn, age 62 of Clinton went to be with the Lord Thursday, April 19, 2018 at Parkwest Medical Center.  He was an avid car enthusiast and loved to fish.

Preceded in death by his parents, James Crawhorn and Doris McAdams; sister, Anita Crawhorn and nephew, Jimmy Davidson.

He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Tracy Taylor Crawhorn; daughters, Christina Crawhorn of Clinton, Catherine Crawhorn Jones and husband Parker of Knoxville; stepson, Jordan Taylor and fiance’ Taylor Holdren of Clinton; brother, Jim Crawhorn and wife Merna of Andersonville; sister, Terri Davidson and husband Larry of Clinton and Karen Darrah of Radcliff, KY; nieces and nephews also survive.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 22,2018 at 2:30 pm at Highland View Church of Christ.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Lupus Foundation.

Holley- Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Sarah E. Gray, age 88 of Clinton

Sarah E. Gray, age 88 of Clinton passed away on Sunday, April 15, 2018. Sarah …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved