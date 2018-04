James Verlin Sharp, age 73 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, March 30, 2018. James was born in Briceville, Tennessee to the late Walter Lee Sharp and Cora Hawkins on August 12, 1944. James was a member of Briceville Church of God. He enjoyed to fish, rabbit and squirrel hunting, and working in his yard. In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie June Sharp.

Survivors:

Children Jimmy Sharp

Kevin Lee Sharp and Tonya

Melissa “Missy” Young

Grandchildren Nickie Byrge (Andrew York), Roger Lee Young, Stephanie Nickole Sharp, Tiffany Kay Sharp, Brittney Lyne Sharp, Lyndi Snyder, Julie Snyder, Regan Denney, Kyle Denney

Great Grandchildren AJ York, Ethin Byrge, Makenzie York, Dillion Byrge, Aiden Blain Wallace, Olivia Faith Young, Adriene Denney, Karyssa Denney, Declan Denney, Alena Mae Mardis

Siblings Margaret Davis, Roy Sharp, Anna Lou Bray, Vestel Sharp

Bufford Sharp, Walter Jr Sharp, Evelyn Austin, Richard Sharp

And Many Special Friends and Family

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Monday, April 2, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Monday, April 2, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Devin Barnette and Rev. Brian Brown officiating.

Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 10:15 AM to go in procession to Leach Cemetery in Lake City for an 11:00 AM graveside service. Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home onto go in procession to Leach Cemetery in Lake City for angraveside service.