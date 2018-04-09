James Parks, age 88 of Lake City passed away on April 6, 2018 at Methodist Medical Center. He was a member of Clinch River Baptist Church for 69 years. He loved his church and served for a time as Deacon and Sunday School Superintendent. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Helen Phillips Parks; two brothers, Wayne and Ralph Parks; sister, Wilma Parks.

He is survived by:

Loving wife of 69 years……. Willie Ruth Parks

Sons…………………….. Ronald & wife Katha Parks

Gary & wife Gracie Parks

Sisters………………….. Janie & husband Mack Hill

Mary & husband Ralph Hill

Nine Grandchildren

Several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm, Monday, April 8, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will be 2:00 pm, Tuesday at Clinch River Baptist Church with Rev. Larry Webster and Rev. Tom Byrge officiating. His graveside will immediately follow at Clinch River Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com