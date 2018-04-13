Home / Obituaries / James Edgar Lasher, age 80, of Kingston

James Edgar Lasher, age 80, of Kingston

Jim Harris 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 23 Views

James Edgar Lasher, age 80, of Kingston passed away Thursday, April 12, 2018 at his home with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born October 6, 1937 in Meadville, Pennsylvania. He married the love of his life on May 17, 1957. He served in the United States Army Reserve from 1957-1962. After his military career James worked for General Motors, Exxon Service Station and Mead (Harriman Paper) as an Inspector, retiring in 1991. Preceded in death by his parents, Albert Merritt & Pauline Shepard Rowland Lasher; brother, George Arther Boogle.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 60 years
Doris L. Lasher of Kingston

Children
Lisa Hilton & husband, Jeff of Huntsville, Alabama
James (Gee) Lasher of Olive Branch, Mississippi

5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren

Brother
Robert (Bob) Lasher of Kingston

Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Betty Jane Shoun, age 78 of Rocky Top

Betty Jane Shoun, age 78 of Rocky Top, passed away on Thursday, April 5, 2018 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved