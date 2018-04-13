James Edgar Lasher, age 80, of Kingston passed away Thursday, April 12, 2018 at his home with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born October 6, 1937 in Meadville, Pennsylvania. He married the love of his life on May 17, 1957. He served in the United States Army Reserve from 1957-1962. After his military career James worked for General Motors, Exxon Service Station and Mead (Harriman Paper) as an Inspector, retiring in 1991. Preceded in death by his parents, Albert Merritt & Pauline Shepard Rowland Lasher; brother, George Arther Boogle.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 60 years

Doris L. Lasher of Kingston

Children

Lisa Hilton & husband, Jeff of Huntsville, Alabama

James (Gee) Lasher of Olive Branch, Mississippi

5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren

Brother

Robert (Bob) Lasher of Kingston

