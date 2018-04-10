Jail death probed by TBI

The TBI is investigating the death of an inmate at the Anderson County Jail that occurred in March.

Preliminary investigations have not turned up anything suspicious, according to the TBI, but their investigation is ongoing.

53-year-old Patricia Jones of Oliver Springs was booked into the jail on March 17th on charges of forgery and theft filed by Oliver Springs Police. Jones was found dead inside her cell the following day, March 18th, by a jailer who checked on her after noticing that she had stopped snoring, and found her unresponsive.

CPR was performed at the Jail and Anderson County EMS also responded, but Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Again, early indications are that she died of natural causes, but the TBI, which was called in to investigate by DA Dave Clark, is still looking into the circumstances surrounding her death.