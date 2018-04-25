Ivalene Vickery Beasley, age 88, of Kingston passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at Parkwest Medical Center with her son at her side. She was born September 24, 1929 in Marion County, Alabama and has been a resident of Roane County since 1962. Ivalene was a member of Kingston Church of Christ. She had worked as a seamstress at Palm Beach until closing; also loved sewing, going to church and being a caregiver for her family as long as her health permitted. Preceded in death by her husband, Athel J. Beasley; children, Bobby & Dwight Beasley, and Gloria Gurney; parents, Neal & Ida Miles Vickery; brothers, Lomax & Ellsworth Vickery.

SURVIVORS

Children

Don Beasley & wife, Tammy Walker of Kingston

Grandchildren

Sonya Clawson & husband, Mike

Logan & Victoria Gurney, all of Kingston

Great-grandson

Cameron Gaines of Kingston

Sisters

Imogene Dodd of Haleyville, AL

Amelia Key & husband, Leonard of Winfield, AL

Brothers-in-law

Morris Beasley & wife, Juanita of Soddy Daisy

Murray Beasley & wife, Judy of Anniston, AL

Many extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends 1:00 – 3:00 pm, Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 3:00 pm, in the chapel. Interment will be held 1:00 pm, Monday, April 30, 2018 at Roane Memorial Gardens. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.