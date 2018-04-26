Home / Local News / Indiana woman killed in Smokies crash

Indiana woman killed in Smokies crash

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

(GSMNP)  Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers responded to a report of a single-car, motor vehicle accident on Clingmans Dome Road at approximately 10:43 a.m. on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. The 2009 Honda Fit left the roadway and landed upside down approximately 40 feet below an the roadway. The accident occurred approximately 2 miles west of Newfound Gap along Clingmans Dome Road. The female driver, age 55, from Indiana, was the only occupant of the vehicle and died as a result of her injuries.

Park Rangers, including the park’s technical Search and Rescue Team, and Cherokee Tribal EMS, Cherokee Fire and Rescue, and Swain County Medical Examiner responded to the scene.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Save the Date: ACSD Job Fair May 26th

The Anderson County Sheriff Department will be hosting a Job Fair on Saturday, May 26, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved