Indiana woman killed in Smokies crash

(GSMNP) Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers responded to a report of a single-car, motor vehicle accident on Clingmans Dome Road at approximately 10:43 a.m. on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. The 2009 Honda Fit left the roadway and landed upside down approximately 40 feet below an the roadway. The accident occurred approximately 2 miles west of Newfound Gap along Clingmans Dome Road. The female driver, age 55, from Indiana, was the only occupant of the vehicle and died as a result of her injuries.

Park Rangers, including the park’s technical Search and Rescue Team, and Cherokee Tribal EMS, Cherokee Fire and Rescue, and Swain County Medical Examiner responded to the scene.