Hoskins Friday Burger Baskets to raise money for American Cancer Society

Hoskins Drug Store in downtown Clinton is joining forces with the American Cancer Society to support the 2018 Festival of Hope. Every Friday from April 20th through May 25th you are invited to enjoy a delicious Burger Basket for only $6.00. Hoskins will donate 30% of all sales to the American Cancer Society to support the Festival of Hope which will be held at Melton Lake Park in Oak Ridge on June 15th. Come join your community in the fight against cancer!
