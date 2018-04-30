High school baseball, softball scores

High school baseball scoreboard:
(Friday April 27th) Anderson County 6 Clinton 2…Oliver Springs 16 Sunbright 0…Harriman 15 Oakdale 3…Coalfield 5 Midway 2.
(Saturday April 28th) Clinton 2 Anderson County 1…Loudon 7 Anderson County 6…Gatlinburg-Pittman 10 Oliver Springs 4.
(Sunday April 29th) Oak Ridge 10 Campbell County 0.
High school softball scoreboard:
(Friday April 27th) Grace Christian 12 Anderson County 6…Anderson County 2 Richlands (Va.) 1…Coalfield 16-19 Oakdale 0-1…Oliver Springs 6 Sunbright 3…Kingston 8 Fulton 4.
(Saturday April 28th) Ooltewah 2 Anderson County 1…Anderson County 12 Heritage 0…Anderson County 7 Catholic 0.