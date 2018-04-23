Harriman PD Chief Pacifico steps down, Humphrey to succeed him

The Harriman Police Department is under new leadership following thjis weekend’s resignation by Chief Derk Pacifico.

Effective Sunday, April 22, Chief Derek Pacifico announced his resignation from the department Saturday in a letter he posted to Facebook.

“It has been my sincere honor and privilege to be your Chief of Police, and I am deeply proud of all that we have accomplished in the time we have been together,” Chief Pacifico wrote. “Nothing has made me more proud than to receive the countless compliments about your professionalism, positive attitudes, work ethic, investigation skills and overall performance.”

Although he provided no official reason for leaving his post, Chief Pacifico announced it was time for a change.

Assistant Chief Kenny Humphrey will succeed Chief Pacifico at the request of the City Manager. For the next three months, Chief Pacifico said he will assist Chief Humphrey in his transition to becoming the new leader of the police department.

“I firmly believe he [Chief Humphrey] is better prepared now, more than ever, for the role of Police Chief,” wrote Chief Pacifico.

(Kevin L. Helms, Harriman City Manager) Derek Pacifico will be resigning as the Chief of Police as of midnight April 22. Pacifico is proud of his time with the Harriman Police Department. During Pacifico’s time as Chief of Police the Harriman Police Department has gone through positive transformations, advancements, and gained many accomplishments. A goal of Pacifico’s in his time in this position was to bring the Harriman Police Department up to industry standards of professionalism, recruitment, and training in order to prepare our officers for today and the future. Although there is still much to do, Pacifico feels it is time to hand the department over to Assistant Chief Kenneth Humphrey.

