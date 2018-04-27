Home / Community Bulletin Board / GSMNP announces temporary, single-lane Spur closures

GSMNP announces temporary, single-lane Spur closures

Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement temporary, single-lane closures along the north and southbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, beginning Monday, April 30 through Thursday, May 3 and again Monday, May 7 through Thursday, May 10 for routine maintenance operations. The single-lane closures will be in effect from 7:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. each day.

The park will be implementing temporary single-lane closures along the most heavily-trafficked park roads for all roadside work conducted on foot including litter patrol, string trimming, and culvert cleaning. This will better ensure the safety of workers along roadways in the park due to high traffic volume and winding routes. The roadways will remain open during these times, but motorists should anticipate traffic delays and are asked to reduce speeds and use extra caution.

For more information about road conditions, please follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on twitter or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm.

