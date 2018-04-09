Home / Community Bulletin Board / GSMNP announces temporary, single-lane closures of Wiley Oakley Crossover Bridge

(GSMNP)  Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced temporary, single-lane closures of the Wiley Oakley Crossover Bridge located between the north and southbound Spur on Tuesday April 10 and Wednesday April 11.  The single-lane closures are necessary for Sevier County Utility District to conduct gas line inspections.  The bridge will remain open, but single-lane closures will be in effect during daylight hours.  Motorists travelling either the north or southbound Spur should anticipate traffic delays and are asked to use extra caution.
