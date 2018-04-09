GSMNP announces temporary, single-lane closures of Wiley Oakley Crossover Bridge

(GSMNP) Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced temporary, single-lane closures of the Wiley Oakley Crossover Bridge located between the north and southbound Spur on Tuesday April 10 and Wednesday April 11. The single-lane closures are necessary for Sevier County Utility District to conduct gas line inspections. The bridge will remain open, but single-lane closures will be in effect during daylight hours. Motorists travelling either the north or southbound Spur should anticipate traffic delays and are asked to use extra caution.

For more information about road conditions, please follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on twitter or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm.

