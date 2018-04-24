GSMNP announces temporary lane closures

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announce temporary single-lane closures will be in effect on Tremont Road on Friday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28 for paving. Single-lane closures are needed to make up for work days lost due to inclement weather.

Visitors traveling on Tremont Road should expect slight delays. Traffic along Laurel Creek Road and Townsend Entrance Road should not be affected by the lane closures. Visitors traveling to Cades Cove should expect normal travel times. The entire paving project, which includes Tremont Road, Laurel Creek Road, and Townsend Entrance Road, is expected to be completed by June 15, 2018.

For more information about road conditions, please follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm.

