Home / Community Bulletin Board / GSMNP announces temporary lane closures

GSMNP announces temporary lane closures

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 16 Views

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announce temporary single-lane closures will be in effect on Tremont Road on Friday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28 for paving. Single-lane closures are needed to make up for work days lost due to inclement weather.
Visitors traveling on Tremont Road should expect slight delays. Traffic along Laurel Creek Road and Townsend Entrance Road should not be affected by the lane closures.  Visitors traveling to Cades Cove should expect normal travel times. The entire paving project, which includes Tremont Road, Laurel Creek Road, and Townsend Entrance Road, is expected to be completed by June 15, 2018.
For more information about road conditions, please follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Anderson County seeks applicants for seats on Beer Board, BZA, Ethics Commission

The Anderson County Commission’s Nominating Committee is looking for citizens who might be interested in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved