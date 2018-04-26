Home / Community Bulletin Board / GSMNP announces striping project

GSMNP announces striping project

Jim Harris

Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced that a contractor will perform striping operations across the park beginning Monday, April 30 through Friday, May 18. Locations include Newfound Gap Road between Newfound Gap and Gatlinburg, Little River Road between Park Headquarters and Metcalf Bottoms, Sugarlands Visitor Center, Oconaluftee Visitor Center, Clingmans Dome Parking Area, Cataloochee Entrance Road, and Foothills Parkway West.

Pavement marking operations will be performed primarily during daylight hours, but crews may continue working into the night as needed. Motorists should expect single-lane closures and some traffic delays. Weather delays due to rain or cold temperatures could cause the project to continue beyond May 18. Motorists should use caution when they encounter the road striping operations and pay close attention to traffic control devices along the roadway. Work will not occur on Fridays after noon or during the weekends.

For more information about road conditions, please visit the Park’s website at www.nps.gov/grsm and or call the Park’s Road and Weather Information Line at 865-436-1200.

