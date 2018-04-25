Green McAdoo grant to help increase awareness

Last week, the Green McAdoo Cultural Center and Museum in Clinton received a $100,000 grant from the state of Tennessee that museum officials hope will help them increase the museum’s notoriety and visibility.

According to the Courier News, the donation came about in part thanks to the efforts of Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and State Representative John Ragan, and will likely be used to produce promotional materials and advertising, including the possibility of billboards along the interstate.

The museum opened in 2006, the 50th anniversary of the desegregation of Clinton High School in 1956, the first public, Southern, previously all-white school to admit black students following the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision by the Supreme Court. Life-sized bronze statues of the 12 African-American students who were the first to attend Clinton High stand in front of the museum, which tells the story of the tumultuous times surrounding that important piece of the city’s–and the nation’s history. GMCC was added earlier this year to the newly-created US Civil Rights Trail, which highlights over 100 sites in 14 states where activists fought for social equality and challenged segregation in the 1950s and 1960s.

On a related note, starting Monday, April 9, 2018, the Green McAdoo Cultural Center and Museum will be operating on a “summer hours” schedule.

The museum will be open Monday through Saturday, from 10:a.m – 5:00 p.m.

For much more information on GMCC, visit http://www.greenmcadoo.org/.