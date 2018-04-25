Grant aims to increase number of new citizens registered to vote

The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge has been awarded a national grant from the League of Women Voters of the U.S. to increase the voter registration of the country’s newest citizens following their participation in a Citizenship and Immigration Services ceremony.

LWVOR and the U.S. District Court of Eastern Tennessee will work together to celebrate the swearing in of immigrant residents who have chosen to call the United States their new home, according to a press release. Volunteers will provide a celebratory reception and guide the new citizens through the voter registration process at six naturalization ceremonies before November 8, 2018. Other dates may be added.

The ceremonies will take place at:

the Big South Fork National Recreation Area on April 26, at 10:30 a.m.;

in Chattanooga (900 Georgia Avenue), on May 11, at 10:30 a.m.

and 1:30 p.m.; in Knoxville (800 Market Street), on July 24, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.; and again in Knoxville (800 Market Street), on October 19, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Other dates may be added.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization for men and women.

In October 2011, the United States Citizen and Immigration Services revised its guidelines regarding the provision of voter registration applications at naturalization ceremonies, and for the first time ever, the USCIS has committed to providing the opportunity to apply to register at every single administrative naturalization ceremony in the country.

For more information, call (865) 693-6286.