Follow-up: Harriman PD arrests fourth suspect in March assault, seeks fifth

(Harriman PD pres release) On April 12, 2018 a fourth person was arrested at the Sonic Drive In, located at 1007 N. Roane Street in Harriman in relation to this investigation. The patrol division spotted Joseph A. Martinez traveling though Harriman. A traffic stop was performed and Martinez was taken into custody on the following charges: Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault , Criminal Responsibility for Aggravated Assault, and Criminal Responsibility for Especially Aggravated Robbery.

Martinez was transported to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office and released to corrections staff.

The Harriman Police Department has issued warrants for a fifth person in connection to the Attempted Homicide. This person is currently at large and officers are actively looking for him. This suspect is identified as Zakary Edward Perrine. Perrine is charged with Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Responsibility for Attempted First Degree Murder, Criminal Responsibility for Especially Aggravated Robbery, Criminal Responsibility for Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and Criminal Responsibility for Aggravated Assault.

If sighted, please call 911.

Any other information notify Inv. Brian Turner at 865-882-3383.

The original press release is below:

(Harriman PD press release) On March 26, 2018 officers with the Harriman Police Department were dispatched to 104 Margrave Drive for a report of a stabbing. Once on scene, officers found the victim with multiple stab wound on his back and on his neck. The victim had a nicked jugular vein from the stab wound on his neck and suffered severe blood loss. The victim was taken by LifeStar to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. After following up with medical staff at the UT Medical Center, it was discovered that the victim had also been shot in the torso, requiring surgery. Members of the Detective Bureau tirelessly investigated the case and through interviews, a review of a seized home security camera system and security footage from the Harriman Utility Board they were able to obtain arrest warrants for the following people:

Bobby D. Jackson: Attempted First Degree Murder; Especially Aggravated Robbery; Especially Aggravated Kidnapping; Aggravated Assault

David J. Jackson: Attempted First Degree Murder; Especially Aggravated Robbery; Especially Aggravated Kidnapping; Aggravated Assault

Cheyenne Presswood: Criminal Responsibility for Attempted First Degree Murder; Criminal Responsibility for Especially Aggravated Robbery; Criminal Responsibility for Especially Aggravated Kidnapping; Criminal Responsibility for Aggravated Assault.

On April 12, 2018 officers conducted an operation to execute the arrest warrants for the above persons. Bobby was taken into custody at Roane State Community College by members of the Harriman Police Department with the assistance of Roane State Police Department. David Jackson and Cheyenne Presswood were arrested at 104 Margrave Drive by members of the Harriman Police Department.

All arrests were without incident.

The Harriman Police Department would like to thank the 9th District Attorney General’s Office for their assistance and guidance. They would also like to thank the Roane State Community College Police Department for their assistance in the arrest operation. Additionally, they wish to thank the Harriman Utility Board for their cooperation.