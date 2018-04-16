Home / Obituaries / Faith Tunnell Andrews, age 94 of Clinton

Faith Tunnell Andrews, age 94 of Clinton, passed peacefully into the arms of God with family by her side on Friday, April 13, 2018.   She was born July 6, 1923 to the late William Oscar and Mallie Tunnell of Marlow. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by brothers James and Lawrence Tunnell and sister Blanche Farmer.   She was a member of First Baptist Church of Clinton and the Clinton Homettes FCE club.

She is survived by husband of 70 years, Pelham Andrews of Clinton, sons Phil and wife Patti of Powell and Bill and wife Becky of Clinton. Grandchildren Phillip and wife Krystal, John and wife Heather, Robert, Brad and Ben Andrews. Great grandchildren Wyatt, Braden, Olivia and Aubrey Andrews.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Sunday, April 15, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton, with funeral service to follow in the chapel. Her graveside service will be 11:00 am, Monday, April 16 at Sunset Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

