Facebook video appears to show voter being urged to cross over and vote against Mayor

Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank on Friday morning posted two videos to her Facebook page which appears to show County Commissioner Steve Mead encouraging a Democratic primary voter in Oak Ridge to vote for Frank’s opponent, fellow Commissioner Steve Emert.

In one video, which you can see on the Mayor’s Facebook page here, the unidentified male voter is approached by Mead outside the Oak Ridge early voting location at the Midtown Community Center and told that if he votes in the Democratic primary, “it will do absolutely nothing.” The voter indicates to Mead that, as a longtime Democrat, he has no “dog in the mayor’s race,” and Mead is heard to reply, “The Democrats intentionally did not run a mayoral candidate so that the Democrats could vote against Terry Frank.”

WYSH has reached out to former Anderson County Democratic Party Chair Catherine Denenberg (now a County Commissioner who was chair when the primary campaign began) and she said in response, “I know of no deal,” adding that she is now a “nonpartisan county commissioner and [wants] to keep it that way.”

We have also reached out to Commissioner Emert for a comment, which we have posted in its entirety on our Facebook page and reads in part:

“What Steve Mead said in the video, we had nothing to do with. Those statements were his own opinions and he was acting on his own behalf. The idea that anything was premeditated or a deal struck by me or my campaign is unequivocally not true. Listen, we appreciate everyone’s support and I have heard from Republicans and Democrats alike that they are ready for better Leadership in this county. We have volunteers all over the county helping with our campaign and they are instructed to endorse Steve Emert for Mayor and Steve Emert only.”

The existence of this recording seems to give credence to some contentions by election observers that many of the Democrats who have crossed over and voted in the far more crowded Republican primary have been urged to do so in order to unseat Mayor Frank.

The election is now in the hands of the voters, who will make their final decision in this race and several other contested races in the Republican primary on Tuesday May 1st.