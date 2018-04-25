ETHRA accepting LIHEAP applications for next two weeks

The East Tennessee Human Resource Agency (ETHRA) is accepting applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for Anderson County.

You must call the LIHEAP Energy Line at 1-844-309-0416 to make an appointment.

If you received assistance since July 1st, 2017, you cannot apply again this time.

Applications will be taken at the ETHRA office located at 125 Leinart Street, Suite 5, in Clinton.

The sponsor of this program is the Tennessee Housing Development Agency. The goal is to provide assistance to low-income households to offset the high costs of home energy.