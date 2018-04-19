Emert declines debate opportunity

If you listen to our “Ask Your Neighbor” program (weekdays at 10:15 am), you heard show host and station owner Ron Meredith challenge both incumbent County Mayor Terry Frank and her opponent in the Republican primary for that job, Commissioner Steve Emert, to appear on the program to debate the issues as early voting for that May 1st election heads into its final week.

Listeners were eager enough to hear the two debate the many issues facing Anderson County that several people called in and pledged to donate money to the Anderson County Senior Center to make that happen.

Mayor Frank, for her part, indicated that she would be available anytime, but Wednesday night, Emert contacted Meredith via text and declined the invitation, citing looming deadlines in his construction business and a desire to avoid the “arguing, debating and fussing…that this county has been dealing with for the last five years.”

His complete statement is available on our website and has been on our Facebook page since last night if you would like to read it.

We certainly hope that those individuals who had pledged to donate money to the Senior Center if they appeared together on the air, will follow through with that pledge and support this area’s senior citizens.

(Statement from Steve Emert)

“Ron, first of all my daughter is fine and thank you for asking.

She’ll be okay with rest and attention.

(*Editor’s note: Mr. Emert’s daughter was taken to the hospital earlier this week after a medical emergency, but is expected to be OK.)

You know based on our personal conversations, that I respect you, your station and your listeners. My investment on WYSH in the past few months expresses that respect and confidence.

Mrs. Frank and I have met three times in the last month, at public forums so the citizens could be present and understand our position on things in Anderson County.

I have to remain dedicated to my construction deadlines that I am currently working under, which is customary of my work ethic.

I am also running my full time campaign for Mayor and meeting citizens at the polls and their homes.

I’m not sure how Mrs. Frank has so much time to make radio appearances on taxpayers time? Arguing, debating and fussing is the distraction that this County has been dealing with for the last 5 years. There is no need for it and I won’t be a part of that negativity.

Respectfully, *Steve Emert*”